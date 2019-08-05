Earlier this year Greens' co-leader James Shaw declared that if the capital gains tax wasn't implemented then this Government didn't deserve to be re-elected.

With many other complaints at the moment about the lack of progress on important issues from the Government, and also the Greens role in government, the question might be asked whether the Greens themselves have done enough to be re-elected.

There are certainly some signs that they will struggle to stay above the five per cent MMP threshold.

The Greens' annual conference in the weekend was supposed to promote the achievements of the party in Government,

