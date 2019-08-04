Car enthusiasts have gathered at vigils and meet ups over the weekend following a shocking road roller attack at a boy racer meet.

Cars were damaged and people were injured in the early hours of August 2, when a Porirua man allegedly took the roller on a rampage through a meet up.

The 47-year-old has been charged with endangering transport and drink driving.

Local car enthusiast James, who didn't want his surname used, attended a "peaceful" vigil cruise through the Hutt Valley on Friday night with others who had been at the scene during the alleged attack.

He said the mood at the meet was good, but people were still shaken from the incident.

Police were at the meet, and James said it was good for people to see police were not "there to bug us but to keep us in line".

Cars were wrecked in the attack. Photo / Supplied

The meet was a good chance for people to "recover" and understand the attack was a "one-off freak accident", but it had put people "on their toes".

Victims have described their distress watching the roller crush their beloved cars as others scrambled to flee the scene.

One man, who only wanted to be known as Dylan, also spoke of getting run over by a car that was trying to get out of the roller's path. He snapped his leg in four places and requires at least two months to recover.

He attended the beginning of a vigil meet in the weekend but did not have the energy to stay.

Last week police confirmed they were ramping up security measures to protect the alleged attacker after his personal details were shared on social media.

Threats against the man and his family were also spread online, which police said they were paying close attention to.

He will appear in court next week.