Sad to see crumbling of society

It's hard to walk along Queen St these days. The bodies asleep and so trusting in their belief we will not hurt them, along with those awake and begging for money. It's also hard to fathom how we have got to this stage where children are going hungry. What has happened to our society?

If we go back to the 1980s we find the beginning of an economic change that set the path our country was to follow. It took away the safety nets put in place to mainly look after the most vulnerable

Related articles:

