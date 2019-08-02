Protest leaders at Ihumātao say the Māori King's arrival tomorrow is a sign of unity, despite uncertainty over his stance on the housing development they are contesting.

The dispute over the 33ha site in Māngere, South Auckland, has erupted since those occupying the land - regarded as sacred to mana whenua - were served eviction notices last week.

The protests have been led by Pania Newton and her cousins with the group SOUL (Save Our Unique Landscape) who have been pushing for the land, purchased by Fletcher in 2016, to be returned to mana whenua and made into a public reserve. They have support from nearby Makaurau Marae and various other mana whenua.

But Te Warena Taua, who chairs local iwi Te Kawerau a Maki, backs the development, which would see a quarter of the disputed land returned to mana whenua, and houses set aside for their people.

Kīngi Tūheitia is to visit Ihumātao on Saturday to "seek a pathway for resolution". Photo / File

On the day the eviction notices were served the Kīngitanga's Facebook account posted a message stating Kīngi Tūheitia supported the development, "especially the opportunity to develop a pathway to home ownership to help whanau into homes".

But a spokesman for Waikato-Tainui said that was not accurate, and Tūheitia actually supported a resolution being reached by all mana whenua together.

Tūheitia's office said the visit was to "listen to the people and seek a pathway for resolution so that the mana whenua of Ihumātao can engage in a process to have their issues fully resolved".

Representatives of SOUL and Makaurau Marae said they would "wait and see" what Tūheitia and his speakers had to say during their visit.

SOUL co-founder and mana whenua Qiane Matata-Sipu said a lot had changed over the past week. The understanding of their kaupapa (cause) had increased and people of Makaurau Marae and ahi kā (continuous occupiers) were standing together.

"We won't know what will happen until we meet, kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face) apōpō," Matata-Sipu said.

Regardless of what was said, Tūheitia's visit showed it was not just an iwi issue, she said.

"This kaupapa is about whenua and unity. Not just here at Ihumātao, but across te ao Māori (Māori world), and indigenous people around the world."

Hundreds of tents have been pitched at Ihumātao. Photo / Peter Meecham

Makaurau Marae spokesperson Ngāti Tahinga Wilson said they were excited at Tūheitia's impending arrival and that he had "answered our call".

"Our hapū believes in the Kīngitanga, and are wanting unity."

They were expecting about 20 buses of people to arrive with Tūheitia.

Those on site on Friday were busy erecting tents ahead of his visit.

The Kīngitanga was founded in 1858, to unify Māori people and protect land from increasing numbers of European settlers.

This was seen as a challenge by the Crown, and led to mass land confiscations in areas that supported the movement.

The lands at Ihumātao were confiscated by the Crown in 1863 after Māori in the area refused to renounce the first Māori King, Pōtatau Te Wherowhero, who had lived there for a time.

The land at Ihumātao was sold to the Wallace family in 1869, and on-sold to Fletcher in 2016 after the land was designated a Special Housing Area in 2014, allowing for fast-track development.

A protest Ihumātao over a housing development has entered its second week. Photo / Dean Purcell

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern called a halt to construction last Friday while a solution was sought from all affected parties. Protesters said they would remain until there was confirmation in writing the development would not take place. They have also repeatedly called on Ardern to visit the land.

Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta met with Pania Newton on Wednesday in the first official meeting between the Government and those leading the occupation.

Matata-Sipu said those talks were confidential, but they were now "at the table".

They had not had any contact with Ardern nor her office about a visit, she said.

Key recent dates at Ihumātao

• July 23 – An eviction notice is served to those occupying the site of the proposed housing development at Ihumātao, and over the ensuing days thousands of people flock there in support. A debate erupts over who is mana whenua.

• July 26 – As protest numbers swell from across the country Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces a halt to the development while the parties work to find a solution.

• July 27 – Government Ministers Peeni Henare and Willie Jackson visit Ihumātao, and say they will work with all mana whenua – including those with SOUL and Makaurau Marae – on finding a solution.

• July 31 - Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta meets with Pania Newton - the first official meeting between the Government and protesters since the dispute began.

• August 3 - Kīngi Tūheitia visits Ihumātao.