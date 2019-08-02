Letter of the week: Gary Bridger, Greenlane

I agree New Zealand is in the middle of a "diabetes epidemic". Our diet is awash with ever increasing amounts of refined carbohydrates and sugar. Like thousands of New Zealanders, I too was marching towards type 2 diabetes and carrying too much weight. Fortunately for me, I was put onto Auckland dietician Dr Caryn Zinn, co-author of the book "What the Fat" with Professor Grant Schofield, both senior lecturers at the AUT. Caryn put me on a low-carbohydrate/healthy-fat eating plan, the results of which were immediate and dramatic. I lost 17kg in weight

