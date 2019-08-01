Chaos is ensuing on Auckland's roads and motorways this afternoon following a number of breakdowns and crashes.

Two southbound lanes on Auckland's Southern Motorway were blocked for around 30 minutes, with significant delays through the area.

The police spokeswoman said there had been a report of a vehicle crash but details were not clear. Police had arrived around 4.30pm.

Despite all lanes now being open, south and northbound motorists are being told to expect delays as congestion eases.

FINAL UPDATE 4:50PM

The crash on the Southern Mwy just after the Penrose Rd over-bridge has been CLEARED. All lanes are now open. Expect delays as congestion eases in both directions. ^MF https://t.co/TSUw3c1Ggs — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 1, 2019

Meanwhile, a crash on southbound lanes on Auckland's Harbour Bridge was cleared around 4.15pm following a crash.

A truck ploughed into a van and blocked two lanes - causing south-bound traffic to come to a standstill.



The two vehicles have been cleared from the lanes after the crash, which happened just before 3.30pm. They are being towed away but congestion is still easing on the Northern motorway, which was congested back to Esmonde Rd.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the crash at 3.27pm.

One person had suffered moderate to minor injuries. A reporter at the scene said traffic was at a standstill at 4.10pm.

The police spokeswoman said the two vehicles were being towed and traffic was flowing around the incident. Delays were still expected, she said.

FINAL UPDATE 4:15PM

The crash on the Harbour Bridge (southbound) has been cleared and all lanes are now OPEN. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF https://t.co/6BL5qjfnBv — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) August 1, 2019

Elsewhere, northbound lanes of the Northwestern Motorway are heavy from Great North Rd to Lincoln Rd, with southbound lanes free-flowing.

Traffic on the Southwestern Motorway is heavy at the SH20 link to SH1 southbound, and heavy between Puhinui Rd and Mangere Bridge heading north.

Both directions of the Upper Harbour Highway are free-flowing.