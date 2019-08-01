Why are e-scooters allowed on the footpath? If we're thinking about e-scooters and e-bikes as just scooters and bikes but with motors, we're thinking about them wrong. And what's really going on with the proposed new "trials" on central Auckland streets?

The Auckland Design Office held a forum this week called "The Footpath as Contested Space". The panellists said some things the ADO, which is in charge of trials in the inner-city streets, may not have wanted to hear.

Gay Richards, from Living Streets Aotearoa, bluntly condemned the use of e-scooters on footpaths. She's vision impaired and for her it

