EDITORIAL

There's little doubt there'd be a few who disagree with Mike Allsop's approach to parenting. Encouraging your child to choose their wildest imaginable adventure and making it a reality would sound counterintuitive to many.

"I know there are probably people out there who reckon letting a 12-year-old girl go paddleboarding on a freezing lake in the Himalaya is a stupid thing to do, and I was well aware of the criticism I would get if anything went wrong," Allsop told the Weekend Herald in today's story.

Too right they would. But Allsop went ahead anyway.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

"There will always be

Related articles: