The long, dark, gloomy days of winter are almost behind us as we inch closer to a brighter spring.

There's been such a marked difference in added sunlight hours since the shortest day in June, that those in the South Island have gained almost an extra hour of daylight, while Aucklanders are getting nearly 30 minutes more.

Weatherwatch.co.nz head forecaster Philip Duncan says once it gets to September, the country gains an extra 20 minutes of sunlight each week until daylight savings kicks off.

Duncan added the country had now, as of this week, officially finished the solar winter, the 12 weeks of the year with the least amount of available sunlight - six weeks either side of the shortest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere.

Advertisement

However, just because it was getting lighter, didn't necessarily mean it would get warmer.

A sunny day at Auckland's Kohimarama Beach. It won't be too long before it's warm enough to swim. Photo / File

"Of course, just because the sunlight is now coming back doesn't mean the warmth does too.

"The next two weeks are traditionally part of the coldest of the year, so you may need to wait a couple more weeks before you really feel more of a spring in your step.

"Also, snow storms and frosts are a normal part of spring weather - so they may continue off and on right through until October," he said.

EXTRA DAYLIGHT HOURS

• Auckland - 29 minutes

• Wellington - 38 minutes

• Christchurch - 49 minutes

• Dunedin - 53 minutes