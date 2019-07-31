The search for a missing boatie is due to resume this morning after a vessel sank in the Far North district last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the situation about 7.45pm. A small boat had sunk off the coast of Hihi.

Police said a total of three people had been on board at the time. Two people managed to get back to shore, while a third person was unaccounted for.

A Coastguard spokesman told the Herald just before 6am that a Coastguard vessel was due to resume searching for the missing person mid-morning.

Weather conditions would also dictate whether or not a Coastguard plane could be put up to also help in the search.

St John said they were called to a water incident in Hihi at 7.49pm. Paramedics treated two people with minor injuries.

All other details were referred to police.