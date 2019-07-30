An epic game of badminton has been played right in the heart of Franz Josef Glacier, where players donned crampons instead of sneakers.

The ''court'' was created by Franz Josef Glacier Guides, and players were flown to the ice by Vantage Helicopters. They then abseiled into the ice court.

Franz Josef resident Graham Berry said the South Westland Badminton Club played Lincoln every second year and about four months ago it came up with the idea of meeting halfway - on the glacier.

When Lincoln was preparing to travel west for the annual game, one member mentioned he wanted to fly over the ice - and the idea really took off, Berry said.

Advertisement

Two months of planning followed, including a Department of Conservation concession, before the tournament day on Saturday.

Everyone spent about two and a-half hours on the ice, including abseiling.

''Some were tied down at one end,'' he said.

They did not keep scores ''but we still beat them''.

Despite playing on ice, Berry said it was ''amazingly warm'' on the day.

Players were flown to the ice by helicopters and then abseiled into the ice court. Photo / Franz Josef Glacier Guides

A video was also made of the event, which will be used by New Zealand Badminton.

Berry hopes it shows Franz Josef as it really is - '' a pretty cool place''.

He said all shuttlecocks were retrieved from the glacier.

Badminton NZ chief executive Joe Hitchcock thought it was ''possibly'' the first glacial match in the world.

The video would be used to promote New Zealand's hosting of the 2020 world junior championships.

''We really want to share the excitement of where badminton is going.''