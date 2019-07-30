COMMENT:

Boy oh boy isn't Marama Davidson having a frantic week? The Green MP will be needing to spend the weekend planting trees to offset her carbon footprint.

There she was at Ihumātao asking herself to do something about the land protest, before rushing back to Wellington to receive the "Hands off our Tamariki" protestors at Parliament.

So many protests, so little time. Actually speaking of time, you notice how many people have so much of it? Is it time in lieu, do you think? Or is it annual leave they're taking ?

And what have these people offered by way of solution? Nothing, of course. Nothing today, yesterday, or for any one of the years that this has been a blight on our country.

There are a small dysfunctional group of New Zealanders who bash their kids, and despite our best efforts we have failed to address it properly.

And the latest attempt, which appeared until the slew of reviews, to potentially be a genuinely serious attempt to make an inroad has now been opened to the ongoing finger pointing and attack that every other decent person or agency such as Oranga Tamariki that's actually tried to do something tangible has been faced with.

We've got those with their head in the sand, attention-seeking time wasters, whose great calling in life is to fill their days with wasteful, pointless, noise that addresses, achieves and solves nothing.

And the big irony, as I pointed out sadly just yesterday, the Marama Davidsons' of this world - people actually in a position to do something - fail. And they do that by buying into the mantra of the agitators, as opposed to using their resource, power and influence to make proper change.

In a broader sense, this is why the Government are in the trouble they are, it's why so little has been done, it's why the "year of delivery" has become a laughing stock as opposed to an event. They talk, they yak, they consult, they stand around not doing anything apart from the Davidsons, who protest against themselves.

And the people I feel most sorry for are the agency themselves. They're out there every day in the dysfunctional homes of New Zealand trying to shine some sort of light, offer some sort of hope to the smallest and most vulnerable of these kids.

And what are they faced with? Accusations that they lift kids for no good reason, that the homes they uplift them from should be left alone to sort out their own issues, that the kids are safer in the wider families knowing that that very policy has been an abject failure.

And then after another bone weary day they sit and watch a bunch of professional agitators insult them, their work place, and their efforts. Not to mention the insult of four - count them, four - separate reviews.

This country has lost its priorities, it's lost focus. It's what happens when you have a beginner government with no direction, no experience, and no real purpose other than fairy tale promises.

This sort of nonsense gets indulged - and not one child is helped by any of it.