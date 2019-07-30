Don't leave the house without a coat today - and maybe an umbrella - as rain and chilly temperatures make up the last day of July.

Much colder temperature highs are expected around the country, as cold air surges north, MetService said.

Severe weather warnings and watches for heavy snow and rain are in place for parts of the South Island, with a period of heavy snow for eastern parts of the South Island and possibly heavy rain about the Canterbury Plains below snow level.

​

Advertisement

Aucklanders can expect a few showers this morning - and then more frequently from lunch time. A high of 13C is forecast and an overnight low of 6C.

There is also a possibility of squally thunderstorms and hail in the City of Sails as well as strong northwest winds changing into southwesterly winds this evening.

There are a few showers in store for Hamilton and a high of 12C. It will be a chilly night there tonight, with an overnight low of 1C forecast.

Those in Tauranga have a bit of reprieve with fine spells expected. However, showers are forecast by this afternoon and may turn into heavy rain with hail. That will clear by tonight.

Wellington is in for a wet Wednesday, with showers turning to rain by midday, with thunderstorms and hail possible. A high of 11C is forecast in the capital and an overnight low of 5C.

A cold southerly change was expected to spread across the South Island overnight and will bring snow down to 200 to 300m in some places today.

Much colder temperatures expected across the country tomorrow as the cold air surges northwards https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^PL pic.twitter.com/mIDagazcZ1 — MetService (@MetService) July 30, 2019

MetService said a period of significant snowfall was expected about and above 500m about the Kaikoura Ranges, the Canterbury High Country and foothills and also northern parts of Central Otago.

Focus: Families tried to make the most of the school holiday snow at Tūroa ski area. Video / Alan Gibson

A heavy snow warning (orange) is also in force in these areas.

The heavy snow watches remain in place for Central Otago, the Southern Lakes and inland parts of Clutha and Southland.

Computer model snowfall (hourly) from midday Tuesday to midnight Wednesday. Heaviest falls are near front in east of South Island. For the most up to date Severe Weather Warnings, Watches and Road Snowfall Forecasts see https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^PL pic.twitter.com/VYWRZM4hqa — MetService (@MetService) July 30, 2019

MetService says heavy snow may disrupt travel in affected areas and could damage trees and powerlines. Cold conditions may cause stress for livestock.

People in Nelson can expect occasional rain that will clear by this afternoon before becoming fine. A high of 10C is expected a chilly 1C low overnight.

Queenstown is in for a partly cloudy day but the forecast includes a chance of a few showers or snow flurries. Southerly winds are also expected.

Invercargill gets showers and southerly winds also and there is a high of 8C in the city today and an overnight low of 5C.