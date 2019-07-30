COMMENT:

The decision by former agriculture minister Nathan Guy to retire from politics at the next election was a fortuitous one for National leader Simon Bridges.

It gave Bridges an unexpected chance to rejuvenate his line-up again but it also gave him a chance to right a wrong in his previous reshuffle last month.

Like Amy Adams in the June reshuffle, Nathan Guy's departure meant he had to drop his agriculture responsibility now, opening it up for competition.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Assuming Bridges wanted someone with a connection to agriculture and someone with political experience, the pool he had to choose from included