A Christchurch man has today denied stabbing a dog to death.

Neil Harrison, 54, is charged with wilfully ill-treating a dog by stabbing it "with a knife to the neck and causing it to die".

The pipefitter from the Spreydon suburb this afternoon denied the charge at Christchurch District Court.

He also denied intending to frighten a woman by threatening to damage a dog, and further charges of threatening to kill, possession of meth and cannabis pipes, and possession of cannabis.

Advertisement

Defence council Abbie Hollingworth said Harrison elected a judge-alone trial.

Judge Kevin Phillips remanded him in custody to a case review hearing on August 30.