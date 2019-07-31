COMMENT:

More money for cancer drugs and a better way to coordinate treatments: what's not to like about the National Party's new cancer plan? Well, it's really not that simple.

On the day after National leader Simon Bridges announced his party's new cancer plan, this newspaper revealed a birthcare unit in Mangere is underused for lack of funds. These things are related.

Bridges got a standing ovation at his party conference last weekend, for his proposal to add $50 million per year to the Pharmac budget, ring-fenced for advanced-stage cancer treatments. He also announced there will be a new national

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: