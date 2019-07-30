A 28-year-old Rotorua man has been missing since last Sunday.

Andrew Gunn was last seen on July 21 on State Highway 38 wearing a dark jacket and pants.

Gunn's family has posted a missing person's flyer on social media in an attempt to find him.

Police confirmed today a missing person's report had been filed and inquiries were being made.

If anyone has seen him or know his whereabouts, contact the police through crime stoppers or crime reporting line.

The police file reference number is 190725/2503.