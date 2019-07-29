A man has been arrested and charged in relation to the shooting of a teenager in Ōtara.

The 34-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with wounding.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing and they cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid.

The 16-year-old victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The teenager was taken to hospital in a serious condition and underwent surgery after suffering a gunshot wound on Friday night.

Police were called to the Featherston Cres scene shortly before 11pm following the incident.

Photos taken at the scene showed a black Mercedes wrapped around a light pole and smashed concrete strewn across the footpath.