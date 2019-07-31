The parents battling for custody of their son in an international tug of love may have to wait another eight months until the case that will ultimately decide who and what country the boy lives in is heard before the courts.

But in the meantime the boy's father fears he won't be in the country and will be separated from his son before the relocation hearing after Immigration New Zealand only granted him an extension to stay until October.

The boy's parents, whose names and identifying details cannot be published to protect their son's privacy, entered into a joint custody

