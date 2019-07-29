Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters is holding the post-Cabinet press conference in the Beehive today.

Peters, the Deputy Prime Minister and New Zealand First leader, is expected to be questioned about the Government's intervention in the Ihumātao land dispute at Māngere.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Maori ministers on Friday met Fletcher Building which owns the land, Te Kawerau a Maki, the iwi with historic ties to the land and which has entered an agreement with Fletcher over a house building development.

The protest group Save Our Unique Landscape has been occupying the site and has been joined recently by supporters from around the country.

Fletcher Building agreed on Friday not to progress the building until an agreement has been reached.

Ardern left the next day for a scheduled visit to Tokelau and is not due back in New Zealand until late Thursday.

Peters chaired Cabinet today.

As Foreign Minister, he is heading to Thailand tomorrow for the Asean Regional Forum and Labour deputy leader Kelvin Davis will be Acting Prime Minister.