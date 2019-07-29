A man has non-life threatening gunshot injuries after two armed incidents at a Wairoa house overnight.

Police responded to two incidents in Wairoa where shots were discharged near a residential address, a police spokeswoman said.

The shot man showed up at Wairoa Hospital with minor injuries and was treated and discharged, a Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman said.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Somerville St, Wairoa. Photo / Google Maps.

The spokeswoman said a police operation relating to the incidents was ongoing in Wairoa.

Police were currently speaking to a number of people in relation to the events.