Police have found a vehicle thought to have been used in a shooting of a teenager in South Auckland late last week.

Emergency crews were called to the incident on Featherston Crescent , in Otara, just before 11pm on Friday.

A 16-year-old had suffered a serious gunshot wound and was taken to hospital in a critical condition that night.

Counties Manukau Police confirmed this morning that they had some leads in their investigation.

Advertisement

Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers told the Herald: "Police are following strong lines of inquiry in relation to this matter and have recovered a vehicle believed to have been used in this incident.

"The victim remains in hospital in a stable condition.''

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, police said.

However, they again appealed to the public for any information that may help.

Can you help? Contact Detective Senior Sergeant Graeme Fleming on (09) 261 1321 or CrimeStoppers Anonymous on 0800 555 111.