A man has been hospitalised after a serious assault outside a South Auckland McDonald's early this morning.

A police spokeswoman said police and ambulance received a number of reports of a serious assault outside McDonald's in the Manukau Town Centre about 3.40am.

"A male was seriously injured and was taken to Middlemore Hospital," she said.

"We're appealing for anyone who may have seen the assault, and/or captured footage on their cellphones, to contact Counties Manukau Crime Squad on 09 261 1321."

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.