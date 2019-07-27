EDITORIAL:

Two Auckland health officials have delivered a shockingly frank diagnosis of why inequalities stubbornly plague our medical system.

Racism, they said, is mainly to blame for the chasm between the overall health of Māori and Pacific communities and others in New Zealand.

This will be a hard pill to swallow for many — particularly health workers who labour tirelessly to try to improve people's lives.

But Auckland DHB's Alexis Cameron and Sarah McLeod are not trying to argue that doctors, surgeons and nurses are consciously discriminating against patients based on their ethnicity.

Their target, instead, is the "institutional racism"