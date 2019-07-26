A male teenager is in a serious condition after being shot in the South Auckland suburb of Otara overnight.

Police were called to Featherston Cres shortly before 11pm after the shooting.

The teen victim is set to undergo surgery.

The scene remains under guard this morning while police are in the initial stages of an investigation.

At 10.53pm yesterday, St John reported it has transported one person to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

Footage from the scene last night showed a totalled black Mercedes wrapped around a telephone pole and a handcuffed man being taken away by armed police.

The Mercedes rear bumper was completely wrapped around a light pole and smashed concrete strewn across the footpath.