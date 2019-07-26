Two men have been arrested after a steamroller was used to damage numerous vehicles in Upper Hutt early this morning.

Police were called to Eastern Hutt Road, Silverstream, after receiving a number of reports that a steamroller was being used to damage a number of vehicles gathered in the area.

Upon arrival, about 12:25am today, police arrested a man using the steamroller for endangering transport and for assault.

An associate of the man was also arrested for assault.

​

The two men remain in custody and are speaking with police.

One person sustained leg injuries involving another vehicle, and another person sustained facial injuries following an altercation.

A number of vehicles were also damaged.