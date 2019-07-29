With a clean bill of health after receiving a kidney transplant from his wife, Taupō mayor David Trewavas is preparing to bid for a third term.

In this exclusive Local Focus interview, Trewavas talks about the district's growing pains as it looks to create more affordable housing and keep up with the increasing seasonal demands on its infrastructure.

"We need to keep this district moving forward, just remembering that we need to cater for everyone," he said.

"The whole district is transitioning from a smaller provincial district. I like to call it a mini-metro. You've got the problems with growth, or advantages of growth, but that of course brings all the issues with it."

