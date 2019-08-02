On the wild rugged beach of Porangahau lies the bones of the Schooner Maroro, a sailing ship which ran aground on a stormy morning in October nearly a century ago.

At 4.15am on October 24, 1927, the ship crashed on to the Blackhead Reef and finally came to rest on Porangahau Beach.

All efforts were made to refloat her, but on November 27 the ship was officially declared a wreck.

A court of inquiry was held at Napier on December 2, 1927, where Captain JW Jones told the court the weather conditions forced him to shelter near Blackhead.

The court