COMMENT:

MONDAY

Much hilarity at the Green caucus this morning when we unveiled our new TV commercial starring comedian Tom Sainsbury as Simon Bridges!

Laugh? I thought I'd die and make good compost.

Not that I actually have anything to do with compost. Some people say I should get my hands dirty if I'm going to talk about the environment but I don't see how that helps. It would just mean I'd have dirty hands and there's nothing very funny about that.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

But the TV commercial is 100 per cent guaranteed funny. Tom pretends to be Simon Bridges in a

TUESDAY

Related articles:

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY