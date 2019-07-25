Firearms and drugs have been seized by police following a number of search warrants at properties in Tauranga, Te Puke, Paengaroa and Greerton.

A police media spokeswoman said police executed several search warrants yesterday as part of an operation targeting drugs and drug dealers.

Police recovered firearms and drugs as a result of the search warrants and will be laying a number of charges, the spokeswoman said.

The charges laid include for drug dealing offences, possession of firearms and possession of drugs.

The number of charges are still being considered.



Police said the Armed Offenders Squad provided support at some addresses as a precautionary measure, due to the potential presence of firearms at those addresses.

Armed police were spotted in Parkvale yesterday manning cordons on Fraser St, near the intersections with Wembury Grove and Harrier St.

The investigation is ongoing.