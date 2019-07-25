Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has visited dairy company Miraka's processing plant in Mokai near Taupō.

Miraka's kaitiaki and general manager of environmental leadership Murray Hemi said the company was honoured to host the Prime Minister and share their story with her yesterday.

"For us it's always been about valuing kaitiakitanga and making decisions with a long-term view," he said.

Hemi said the company's focus was on animal welfare, sustainable land management and actively supporting farming best practice.

"We would like our children, and our children's children to be proud of us and the actions we are taking today," he said.

General manager of milk supply Grant Jackson said Miraka was experiencing growth in all of its international markets and now exports to many countries, including North America, Africa, Asia, Australia and the Pacific.

"Internationally there is a real demand for premium dairy products with a low carbon footprint," Jackson said.

The Prime Minister said it was an honour to visit Miraka and was impressed with the company's operations.

"It is a message of hope for New Zealand that we can do things differently, that we can create successful companies that also support the people who supply them," Ardern said.

"Telling the story of why it's so important to look after our land, our animals, and our people."



About Miraka:

Located 30km northwest of Taupō, Miraka uses renewable geothermal energy to generate over 300 million litres of premium milk products each year.

The company is owned by a group of Māori trusts and sources milk from 100 farms in the Central North Island region.