A retired ambulance is swapping human patients for the four-legged variety after it was donated to Wellington Zoo.

The zoo will use the 7-year-old ambulance to transport animals between habitats, to the animal hospital The Nest Te Kōhanga, or off site if needed.

Wellington Free Ambulance donated the vehicle, which will be fitted out so it can be used to safely transfer animals.

The ambulance will be fitted out predominately with first-aid gear, life-support and anaesthetic equipment.

Advertisement

The vehicles used by Wellington Free Ambulance see such high usage and endure demanding terrain that they are retired after two to three years to ensure the vehicles are fit for purpose for emergency ambulance services.

Retired Frontline Ambulances are usually moved to patient transfer services or event medical services before being released from service, but this one is taking a new route.

"This is a great example of two iconic Wellington organisations coming together to support one another and our work within the community," said the zoo's acting general manager of animal care and science, Daniel Warsaw.

"We are incredibly grateful to Wellington Free Ambulance for their generosity."

Animals are currently transferred through the use of different vehicles, such as utes or trucks.

Wellington Free Ambulance chief executive Mike Grant said they were "delighted" to be passing the vehicle on.

"Our vehicles treat and transport thousands of patients over the years, so to see one continue to help after its time with us is something we're really proud of.

"The team of vets at The Nest Te Kōhanga do such great work and knowing they now have a purpose-built animal ambulance to help with urgent transfers ensures safe and timely care, something we're very familiar with."

The two organisations shared a "long history of supporting and engaging our local communities and the work we do", said Warsaw.

The zoo will host an event to thank Wellington Free Ambulance for their support, and will invite staff and their families to the zoo for free.

"We are thrilled to be working with Wellington Free Ambulance and we can't wait for Wellingtonians to see the Zoo-branded animal ambulance in action within the zoo and out in our community."