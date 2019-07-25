COMMENT:

The National Party heads into its annual conference in Christchurch this weekend amidst continued speculation about its leadership, whether the party can win in 2020, and questions about the ideological direction of the party.

This week's leaked opinion polling results won't help the mood, and it won't help Bridges' hold on the leadership. Last month the Newshub Reid-Research poll put National on only 37 per cent. Such a low number would normally have ratcheted up talk of Bridges' demise, except for the fact that TVNZ's Colmar Brunton poll came out the same night, showing National was incredibly buoyant, and

Bridges' leadership debated

