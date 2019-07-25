Aucklanders who have been staggering to work amid thick morning fog may get more of the same mist-making conditions for weeks to come.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said this week's run of foggy mornings in the Super City had been "impressive" – and enough to cancel and delay flights in and out of Auckland.

So what was fog? We could think of it as a blanket of microscopic water droplets suspended in the air.

These tiny water droplets scattered any light that passed through or past them, meaning that objects in the fog became hard to see.

Auckland's current pea-soup