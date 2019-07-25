On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"This happens when you've got cool air blowing over a relatively warm sea surface," Noll said.
"Our sea surface temperatures are still in the teens, but we get some cold temperatures or cool air flows that come off the land towards the sea.
"So if you are tracking at 5C on land, but your adjacent water is 15C, that's a pretty big difference in temperature and that can lead to the formation of fog over the sea."
Around New Zealand, high pressure to the east of the country typically offered a good platform for sea fog to form – with northeasterly winds bringing air down from the sub-tropics, across cooler waters.
If the high pressure stayed in place for a long time, called a blocking high, then the sea fog could persist over the water for many days.
Noll said Auckland had been hit by a hybrid of the two types, which wasn't unusual, given the city's maritime geography.
"We are talking about a thin piece of land with the sea on both sides, and with relatively mild ocean temperatures," he said.
"In the context of this winter, we did have a very dry June, so fog was slightly less likely during that month as there would have been less ground moisture.
"But the fact July has been wetter, in western areas in particular, that's recharged a lot of that ground water and given a pretty good base to create moisture that goes into the formation of fog.
"We didn't have that low level moisture early in the season, and that tips the odds toward having more fog in July – and it could very well continue into the month of August."
He encouraged motorists to drive to the conditions – and be prepared to react quickly.
In the shorter term, MetService forecaster Andrew James said a ridge of high pressure that had been dominating the country, and fuelling fog-favourable conditions, was expected to hang about over the weekend.
"But the winds do pick up over coming days, so it's looking less likely that we'll keep getting this fog for now."