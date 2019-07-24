When a woman came to rescue her friend after he crashed allegedly driving drunk, she ended up getting arrested herself.

Police were called about midnight last night, when a 27-year-old man rolled his car down a bank from Queens' Dr to High St, Dunedin.

He was found to have an excess breath alcohol reading of 951 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old woman, who drove to the scene, was also breathalysed and found to have a breath alcohol reading of 340mcg.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnisen said the woman admitted she could have walked about 10 minutes to the scene of the crash, but decided to drive.

Court dates for the pair had not been set.