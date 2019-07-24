A farm dog that sold for more than $10,000 in Gore yesterday marked the occasion by lifting his leg on his new owner's gumboot.

Heading dog Glen sold for $10,200 at the annual sheep and cattle dog sale at the Charlton saleyards.

PGG Wrightson Gore sheep and beef representative Ross McKee said his company was calling it "a New Zealand record".

"At $10,200 he is in a league of his own."

Glen was sold by his breeder, trainer and farmer David Parker, of Teviot Valley, and bought by sheep, beef and venison farmer Richard Tucker, of Becks.

Parker was pleased with the result.

He never bought farm dogs, preferring to breed his own, and had done so for many years.

Glen was a nice-natured dog, he said.

"He'll take a few days to settle down [in his new home]."

Tucker said he had been happy to pay the price for Glen as he was only 3.

"He will have plenty of days of work left in him.

"If you want a good dog you have to buy it. It is a sellers' market."

The first thing the dog did after he was handed over to Tucker was lift his leg on his new owner's gumboot.

About 40 dogs and pups were offered at the sale.

The high-price purchase follows a 2-year-old heading dog called Jack fetching $10,000 at the annual Ashburton cattle dog sale at Mayfield A&P Showgrounds on July 4, the highest price in the sale's 63-year history.