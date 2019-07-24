Motorists are being urged to be extra careful on the roads as fog again blankets the city, making for a slow, murky drive into work this morning.

It has been the case nearly every day this week, thanks to a ridge of high pressure sitting over the northern part of the country over the past few days.

Take extra care driving around the #Auckland network this morning with thick fog around. Watch your traveling distances and allow extra time for your journey #switchontobeseen ^AA pic.twitter.com/8CyrodPNqq — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 24, 2019

That has meant for clear skies and light winds - which results in low cloud or foggy conditions.

Motorists encountered thick fog heading into the city centre from the North Shore just before 5am, as well as from west of the city on the Northwestern Motorway.

There are overhead signs warning motorists: "Reduced visibility. Take extra care."

This morning's Auckland fog is a good 4.5 Hamiltons out of five. Perhaps the biggest I've seen in 10 years - was constant from out west right into the city. pic.twitter.com/qLyTXHyIvP — KOSH (@koshrecords) July 24, 2019

Drivers coming from South Auckland can expect a hazy drive in also, with fog increasing nearer the city centre.

Several collisions have been reported around the city this morning, including a two-car crash at a notorious intersection in Onehunga.

Nobody was injured in the 7.40am crash at the corner of Victoria St and Church St but the westbound lane of Church St was blocked and both cars needed to be towed, a police spokeswoman said.

It's the second major crash at the intersection in two days, with a two-car crash on Tuesday leaving one car flipped on its side.

An earlier crash just before the Grafton overbridge is also slowing traffic into the city from the Southern motorway.

It was blocking the right lane, but had been cleared by 6.45am.

The Auckland Airport Operations Centre said at 7.30am that there was no fog at the airport and flights were not affected by it as a result.

SH1 SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 6:40AM

Due to a crash just prior to the Grafton Rd overbridge, the right southbound lane is BLOCKED. Expect delays and pass the scene with care. ^AA pic.twitter.com/fjsDCrz3m6 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) July 24, 2019

Good morning from Auckland 🌅



The sunrise amid sea fog makes for an exquisite view.



We've had a warm winter, but that doesn't have any direct bearing on next winter in the U.S. 😉 pic.twitter.com/UBfvIN04W0 — Ben Noll (@BenNollWeather) July 24, 2019

The MetService says Aucklanders can expect a fine start to the day - save for the morning fog - before cloud increases in the afternoon with a few showers and easterly winds.

A high of 15C and overnight low of 9C is forecast for the City of Sails.

#Auckland - Good morning, thick #Fog may linger until late morning for some today. Drive safely. If flying please check with airline/airport websites for latest delays and cancellations.



- https://t.co/gb7E1qcpZ3 pic.twitter.com/OFxWbhJPDc — WeatherWatch.co.nz (@WeatherWatchNZ) July 24, 2019

Northland will also be mainly fine, with rain developing in the far north later tonight.

Those in the Coromandel can expect occasional rain today; while Gisborne and Hawke's Bay are in for a few showers.

There will be cloudy periods in Nelson, as well as isolated showers, but it will be a fine day from this afternoon.

Fog and low cloud is also forecast this morning as well as the evening in Marlborough and Canterbury, where there will also be fine afternoon spells.

South of the country will be mainly fine in Buller, Westland and Fiordland, except for isolated showers.