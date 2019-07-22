A car has been flipped on to its side in a crash in Onehunga this morning.

The two-car collision took place at the intersection of Church St and Victoria St in the Auckland suburb today. Three people suffered minor injuries.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said they were called to the crash about 8.55am.

One fire truck was called to the scene and were now helping with "scene protection'' duties, the spokesman said.

An ambulance is also at the scene.

The intersection is a notorious accident spot and local MP Denise Lee has been demanding safety improvements.

Auckland Transport agreed to make changes and public consultation took place between March 20 and April 3 this year, Lee said.