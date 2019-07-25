A_kk110916sp02.JPG Rats will be eradicated on Waiheke Island Photo / Herald

A_050515WCBRCYo03.JPG Food safety and drinking standards are overseen by council at 10,000 restaurants and bars across the city. Photo / Bevan Conley

In the final of a five-part series on "Rates: Where your money goes" the Herald finds plans are well under way to introduce food scrap collections and council had a record year issuing consents for new houses.

Food scrap collections are on the way in Auckland following a trial in Papakura last year.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

There, 20,000 households were charged $67 on their rates notices for a food scraps

Related articles: