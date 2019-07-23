A man was taken to hospital after his boat crashed into the shore in the Bay of Islands last night.

The Coastguard was alerted of the situation at 7.30pm.

A spokesman told the Herald they were initially told two vessels had collided.

Police, however, said the incident involved one boat which had hit land near Kerikeri Inlet Rd.

"A man was injured - appears moderate to serious injuries,'' police said.

St John sent two ambulance vehicles to the scene.

A spokeswoman confirmed they took one person, in a moderate condition, to Northland Base Hospital.