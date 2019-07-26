A charity that took $27 million in donations last year paid $8m for a historic Parnell house before knocking it down and turning the land into a carpark.

The Blind Foundation is defending the purchase price, which was nearly twice the property's current CV, and its investment decisions.

The organisation is now under investigation by Auckland Council for allegedly failing to obtain necessary resource consents, a claim it disputes.

And questions are being asked about whether a charity that relies on donations money should be engaged in property development and why more of its income is not being spent on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: