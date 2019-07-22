COMMENT:

Every now and then, my mum will mention something about my older sister.

Born a year and a half before me, Saleima had cerebral palsy and was severely disabled. Because of this, our family operated differently from a lot of others. As a kid, it was not something I thought much about. After all, I was the addition, and whatever followed was normal life.

Long stints at Starship hospital because Saleima had another bout of pneumonia, and vans full of wheelchair-bound students in the drive - complete with one of her friends who cussed merrily in Samoan - all

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: