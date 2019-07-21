Foggy weather is causing disruption to flights in the capital.

A flight from Christchurch and one from Hamilton had to be diverted and were unable to land at Wellington Airport earlier this morning.

The All Blacks' flight from Auckland to Wellington also had to turn back. They were heading to the capital ahead of their match against the Springboks on Saturday at Westpac Stadium.

There are also numerous delays to departures and arrivals, including three cancelled Auckland flights.

A spokesperson said the best way for travellers to check the status of their flight is on the airport's website.

The Wellington waterfront shrouded in thick fog. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The fog is causing low visibility on State Highway 1 as well, on the Urban Motorway and in Ngauranga Gorge.

NZTA is reminding motorists to increase following distance and keep their eyes on the road.