A crash on Waipuna Bridge in Pakuranga has created heavy congestion for drivers heading into the city from east Auckland.

The crash, which happened around 6.05am, blocked the left lane city bound for almost an hour. Auckland Transport warned motorists to pass with care and expect delays.

Tow services had cleared the scene by 7.05am but city bound traffic and bus services faced heavy congestion along Ti Rakau Drive and Pakuranga Rd.

FINAL UPDATE 7:05AM

This crash now fully cleared leaving heavy congestion for citybound traffic and bus services along both Ti Rakau Dr and Pakuranga Rd. Allow extra time this morning. ^TPhttps://t.co/uvwkOGVSRy — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) July 21, 2019

Usual hotspots on the Southern Motorway have heavy traffic, with slow stretches between Drury and Papakura and again between Manukau and Mt Wellington.

The Northwestern Motorway is also heavy from Hobsonville Rd through to Royal Rd citybound, and building between Te Atatu and St Lukes.

The Northern Motorway citybound is heavy but easing heading to the Harbour Bridge.

Schools are back today, traffic is likely to be heavy.