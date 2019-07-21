Kiwis are waking to a thrilling win for the Silver Ferns, who have been crowned world champions with a one-goal win over Australia in the Netball World Cup final.

Former players and members of the public are praising the team's efforts, which saw them snatch a 52-51 win over the Australian Diamonds in Liverpool early this morning (NZT).

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was also quick to congratulate the team.

"The Silver Ferns deserve huge recognition for not only that final, but for their World Cup performance. You could see their heart and soul went into that last match and the whole tournament.

"It was an amazing final to watch. A big congratulations to all the team and to their masterful coach, Noeline Taurua."

Silver Ferns veterans Adine Wilson and Anna Stanley, covering the match on Sky Sport, were pictured shouting "woohoo'' and fist-pumping seconds after the final whistle.

Broadcaster Bernadine Oliver-Kerby, who reported sideline at many of the Silver Ferns' matches over the years, was in tears after the match.

"It's very emotional. The thing is, we have lost in that position before, so you never take it for granted.

"We knew the Aussies would come back and they did and that's why we love to play them."

Oliver-Kerby praised the team, saying: "They knew their job and they kept a cool head."

The Coast radio host was in Jamaica in 2003 when the Silver Ferns last won the World Cup crown.

New Zealand's players celebrate after winning the Netball World Cup final match against Australia.

She posted a photo of herself, on Instagram, interviewing former goal keeper Vilimaina Davu shortly after that game.

Speaking about coach Noeline Taurua's role in the win, Oliver-Kerby called her: "Masterful."

"She has been the game-changer for the Silver Ferns," she said.

"The way she ran the subs in the lead-up to the final was just masterful - she has been masterful."

Becoming emotional, Oliver-Kerby said her old mate and former Silver Fern Tania Dalton would be "so proud" of the team's efforts.

Dalton died in 2017 after she collapsed due to a brain aneurysm during a game of social touch rugby. She was 45.

New Zealand's players celebrate after winning the Netball World Cup final.

Fans from around the country and the world have also taken to social media to sing the team's praises.

"I cried," one Twitter user wrote.

"Because of where they were. Previous Commonwealth game was a huge blow out for them...but here they are, rise up and the champion.

"Thank you for the amazing time of my life Silver Ferns."

Another said: "I was on the edge of my seat the whole game. So stoked for you ladies. Well played World Champions!"