Duane Dalton talks about The Tania Dalton Foundation in memory of his wife who died suddenly from a brain bleed. / Doug Sherring

Tania Dalton may have died two years ago but her legacy lives on through a foundation which helps 12 young women every year to gain their sporting potential.

The former Silver Fern netballer died in 2017, aged 45 years old, after she collapsed due to a brain aneurysm while playing a game of social touch rugby.

Last night 12 young women were named in the second-year intake of the Tania Dalton Foundation's scholarship programme.

Dalton's husband and foundation founder Duane Dalton said the programme helps the women develop and make healthy decisions for their future.

The latest recipients of scholarships from the Tania Dalton Foundation with general manager Ant Ford, left, and Duane Dalton, right. Photo / Supplied

"They have such great potential, and these really are the crucial years to ensure they make the most of that," he said.

"Following Tania's footsteps, we're encouraging these girls to see themselves as future role models and leaders in their communities, finding ways to work alongside and inspire them to realise their ultimate dreams.

"And we've had great success in our first year, with two of our original scholarship recipients making the selections for the Black Ferns Sevens development squad."

The programme will support this years' scholarship recipients over a three-year period and are going to woman playing a number of different sports.

Duane Dalton, husband of former Silver Fern netball player Tania Dalton. Photo / Doug Sherring.

Class of 2019 scholarship recipients (name, sport, region):

• Princess Elliott, touch & rugby 7s, Auckland

• Taneisha Fafita, netball, Oamaru

• Tenaija Fletcher, rugby, Warkworth

• Quantelle Hira-Kapua, netball, Christchurch

• Briana Irving, surf life saving, Gisborne

• Waiata Jennings, basketball, Rotorua

• Zaaliyah Kalaihi-Fulu, basketball, Auckland

• Vika Koloto, netball, Auckland

• Paris Lokotui, netball, Wellington

• Caterina Poletti, rugby, Waitaki

• Amy Rule, rugby, Riverton

• Quaye Walker-Eketone, basketball, Raglan

Dalton said there were a number of people who supported the foundation, driving it forward to make a difference in people's lives.

Tania Dalton training with her 7-month-old daughter Taylor in 2002. Photo / Brett Phibbs

While some of his wife's closest friends and former teammates are important to its success, he said their daughter Tayla Dalton was instrumental.

"Being of the same age as a number of these young scholarship recipients, she knows the best way to inspire and influence the group," he said.

"We go through so many processes with different mentors, including dream mapping, personality assessments, career advisories and reputation management.

"It fills me with great pride seeing Tay stand in front of her peers and share the vision of her incredible mother, our T."

The Tania Dalton Foundation

The aim of the foundation is to support young women who show talent in sport and are in challenging life circumstances.

The 12 recipients will be aged between 15 and 18 years old and will each be paired with a mentor.

To learn more about the foundation visit the Tania Dalton Foundation website.