Emergency services are at the scene of two crashes in the Waikato including one at a major intersection on State Highway 1.

That crash between two cars happened just after 1pm and left two people injured.

It happened at the intersection of SH1 and SH29 at Piarere near Lake Karapiro. The road travels between Hamilton and Rotorua and the intersection links motorists with Tauranga.

It's unclear at this stage what caused the crash but police said emergency services including firefighters and paramedics were at the scene and motorists were advised to expect delays.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, emergency services were also attending a crash at Tauwhare, a small village southeast of Hamilton.

Early reports are that a single car crashed on Victoria Rd near the village about 2.40pm and one person had moderate injuries.

The person was initially reported as trapped but Northern Fire Communications shift manager Craig Dally said the motorist was out of the vehicle when two fire appliances from Cambridge arrived at the scene at 2.50pm.