The identity of a man charged with the murder of a 2-year-old girl at Little Waihi in March has been suppressed today.

The defendant faced the murder charge when he appeared in the Tauranga District Court today by audio-visual link from prison before Judge Christopher Harding.

Judge Harding remanded the man in custody to appear in the High Court at Tauranga on August 7.

No pleas were entered.

Advertisement

Defence lawyer Matthew Bates sought interim name suppression for his client, which was granted until his next appearance.

The toddler was found dead on the tidal flats near Maketū on March 26.