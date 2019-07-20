Taxpayers have forked out more than $260,000 to promote the police's new non-emergency phone number - including the creation of music cards featuring audio of the new number.

The 105 [ten five] number was launched on May 10 by Police Commissioner Mike Bush in an effort to relieve pressure on 111 emergency calls.

By last month more than 53,000 calls had been made to the non-emergency number for anything from a car parked over a driveway to shoplifting and lost property.

Marketing of the new number cost $262,943 according to details released to the Herald on Sunday under the Official

