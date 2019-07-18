Vaccination rates are dropping across the country as fewer families immunise their babies. But while the debate has been centred around the impact of the anti-vaxx movement, the numbers paint a different picture. Kirsty Johnston and Chris Knox report.

Plummeting vaccination rates are being driven largely by the failure to immunise babies born into poor or Māori families - not by parents deliberately opting out.

A Herald analysis of immunisation data from every neighbourhood in New Zealand found just 77 per cent of six-month-olds are now getting their vaccines on time, down 4.5 percentage points since rates peaked in 2016.

